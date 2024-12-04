Shooting at a Northern California elementary school and suspect is dead, sheriff's office says

PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — There was a shooting Wednesday at a Northern California elementary school and the suspect is dead, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies were “on scene of an active incident involving a shooting” at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said on the social platform X.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone at the school was hurt.

“The suspected shooter is deceased,” according to the sheriff's office.

A phone call and email to the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned. A representative from the Butte County Fire Department did not immediately have any information about the shooting.

Students were being taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families, the sheriff's office said.

Palermo — home to about 5,500 people — is about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.