Shooting prompts large police presence in northwest OKC neighborhood

Three new mobile freezer units have been built in the Health Sciences Centres’s garage to store unclaimed bodies. The storage units now have a wall built around them, blocking them from sight. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC News)Just one day after CBC News reported that the largest hospital in Newfoundland and Labrador was storing dozens of unclaimed bodies in temporary freezers in an alleyway, the province's health authority went shopping for new equipment. Three newly constructed freezer units have be