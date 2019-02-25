Shooting Star: Hampshire Soccer Player Scores Amazing Goal From Halfway Line

A soccer player from Gosport, Hampshire, in England, stunned supporters when he scored an amazing goal from the halfway line.

Gosport Borough Football Club shared video of the goal, scored by George Barker, to social media, describing the moment as a “disgusting finish.”

The goal was scored during Gosport Borough’s 4-0 victory over Hendon Football Club, on February 23, in Kingsbury, near the London Borough of Brent. Credit: Gosport Borough FC via Storyful