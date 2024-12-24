Shooting survivor grateful for suspect's arrest

The man injured in a double shooting in Finksburg told 11 News he knows the suspect — he was even planning on suing him. David Anderson spoke Tuesday with 11 News right before he went into surgery and after Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees announced detectives arrested a man on Monday identified as Austin Potocki, 30, of Hanover, Pennsylvania. Anderson told 11 News he knows Potocki well, saying they both worked together in the pool business for years. But he said their relationship soured, and he was planning to sue Potocki.