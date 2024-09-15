Shooting at Trump golf club raises concerns about security of ex-president

The Trump International Golf Club, where shots were fired on Sunday as the former president was on-site. (AP)

Shots were fired on Sunday near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida while the former president was on-site, again raising questions about candidate security.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “No further details at this time.”

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the agency, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating “a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe.”

In a statement of her own, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic rival for the Oval Office, said, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

It is currently unknown if Trump was the target of the shooting or if it was unrelated.

Security around Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach country-club-turned-residence, was beefed up after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks shot the Republican presidential candidate in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s home in Palm Beach (REUTERS)

“The safety and security of our protectees is the U.S. Secret Service’s top priority,” the agency said of its plan to shut down thoroughfares running along the perimeter of the property. (The details were loosened after outrage from local residents.)

Trump regularly travels between his properties across the country, including his

The twice-impeached ex-president has long been known for lax security standards, despite regularly stoking hatred and racial division. On January 6, 2021, shortly before his supporters stormed the US Capitol, Trump demanded attendees be allowed to enter without first going through metal detectors, former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified.

In 2019, during his third year in office, a suspected Chinese spy was intercepted on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, setting off alarms about Trump’s spotty adherence to security protocols.

“Foreign countries aren’t stupid,” former CIA analyst Cindy Otis said at the time . “They send officials to stay at Trump hotels for a reason. They know that he does not care about [operational security] and that he speaks openly and loudly about government issues wherever he goes, so foreign intelligence services are going to look for ways to monitor those conversations, either by gaining physical access or through electronic means.”