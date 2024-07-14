Shooting At Trump Rally Draws Bipartisan Condemnation Of Political Violence

Leaders in both parties were quick to condemn the shooting at the Donald Trump rally Saturday that wounded the former president as violence with no place in the U.S. political system.

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” said Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement posted on social media.

The three other party leaders on Capitol Hill also took that stance in their first public statements on the incident.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) posted, “My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) quickly posted that he was praying for Trump and then a bit later thanked law enforcement officers for their response.

“I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned,” he said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) similarly posted, “Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics.”

Past presidents also chimed in to condemn the violence.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” former President Barack Obama said in his social media post.

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Former President George W. Bush, who was attacked with thrown shoes during a news conference in Iraq in 2008, said in a statement issued by his presidential library: “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”