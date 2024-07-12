Shooting under investigation near I-10 and Elliot Road
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning near I-10 and Elliot Road.
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning near I-10 and Elliot Road.
Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. faces a simple assault charge after allegedly hitting his wife in the head on the July 2 flight, per authorities
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
Alexa Stakely died after being thrown from the hood of her vehicle while trying to stop the vehicle from being stolen with her son inside.
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects, officials said Thursday.
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and storing some of her remains in a freezer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.
A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital after falling off a ride at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, York Regional Police say.Const. James Dickson of York Regional Police said officers were called to the park at about 2:45 p.m. after the girl was injured in the fall.Dickson said police determined that there was no level of criminality and the call was in medical nature only.Operators of the Swing of the Century reported a "guest injury" at 2:35 p.m., according to Gra
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso on Wednesday was released from prison in the South American country after repeatedly asking the courts to approve his freedom and promising to collaborate in the government’s rapprochement with illegal armed groups.
Months after Maury-Ange Faith Martinez disappeared, police have charged Allen Kerr, Sean Deschauzer and Jasmine Craig in connection with her death
A manhunt is underway in Houston for the gunman who ambushed and killed an on-duty deputy overnight, authorities said. The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when Harris County deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars pizza shop, Harris County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a news conference. "What happened is senseless," Lee said early Thursday.
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the death of Dennis Day, an original cast member on Walt Disney's “Mickey Mouse Club” television program in the 1950s, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after entering a modified guilty plea this week.
Prosecutors accused three members of a Clermont County family of abusing five adopted special needs children by withholding food, water and clothing in a "dungeon" basement.
After she was spotted with bruising to her face, Nicolas Cage’s son Weston has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother during a mental health crisis.
Timothy Haslett Jr. was indicted on 10 felony charges including first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jaynie Crosdale
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A leader of an MS-13 gang clique in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering in a case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls who were hacked and beaten as they strolled through their leafy, suburban neighborhood on Long Island.
MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022.
Christopher Harkins, 37, loaned money from women he targeted on dating websites.