Shootout between warring cartels leaves 16 dead in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A shootout between two battling criminal groups in Mexico's southern Pacific state of Guerrero on Thursday left 16 people dead, authorities said, as the country has been hit by a wave of recent violence.

Local police responded to the attack, leaving two officers dead and wounding four, Mexico's defense ministry said in a statement. The National Guard also responded and three were injured. The remaining dead, 14 in total, were presumed members of criminal groups.

