Shootout at Christmas Party in Mexico Leaves 12 Dead
Twelve people were killed when a group of attackers opened fire on a party at dawn Sunday in Guanajuato, Mexico, the state attorney general announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Local media reported that the attack happened at a posada, a traditional Mexican party for pre-Christmas festivities. More details on the incident and the names of the victims have yet to be released. Guanajuato has multiple automotive and aeronautics factories and has reportedly been stricken with violence over drug trafficking.