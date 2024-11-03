Shootout leaves one man in hospital and another in jail, Richland County sheriff says

The badge and seal of Richland County Sheriff’s Department with “Leon Lott.”

One man is in jail and another is in a hospital following a recent shootout in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Marshaun Robinson, 40, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and a felon in possession of weapon, the sheriff’s department said Sunday in a news release.

The charges are connected to a Friday night shooting, according to the release.

At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Metze Road, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in the part of Columbia between Broad River Road and Interstate 26.

Deputies were told about a possible shooter, later identified as Robinson, according to the release. Robinson was driving away in a vehicle when he was detained and questioned, the sheriff’s department said.

While deputies questioned Robinson, they learned about a possible victim inside a building, who was found and taken to a local hospital, according to the release. Information on that victim’s condition was not available.

Deputies determined that Robinson and the victim were associates on Metze Road who were involved in a brief conversation when Robinson fired multiple shots and hit the victim, the sheriff’s department said. The victim then returned fire in self-defense, according to the release.

Robinson also was taken to a local hospital for injuries he suffered, but was medically cleared and then booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

Bond was set at $290,000 on the combined charges and Robinson remains behind bars, jail records show.