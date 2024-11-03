Shootout leaves one man in hospital and another in jail, Richland County sheriff says
One man is in jail and another is in a hospital following a recent shootout in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Marshaun Robinson, 40, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and a felon in possession of weapon, the sheriff’s department said Sunday in a news release.
The charges are connected to a Friday night shooting, according to the release.
At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Metze Road, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in the part of Columbia between Broad River Road and Interstate 26.
Deputies were told about a possible shooter, later identified as Robinson, according to the release. Robinson was driving away in a vehicle when he was detained and questioned, the sheriff’s department said.
While deputies questioned Robinson, they learned about a possible victim inside a building, who was found and taken to a local hospital, according to the release. Information on that victim’s condition was not available.
Deputies determined that Robinson and the victim were associates on Metze Road who were involved in a brief conversation when Robinson fired multiple shots and hit the victim, the sheriff’s department said. The victim then returned fire in self-defense, according to the release.
Robinson also was taken to a local hospital for injuries he suffered, but was medically cleared and then booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.
Bond was set at $290,000 on the combined charges and Robinson remains behind bars, jail records show.