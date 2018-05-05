He shoots, he scores: Basketball star Chris Bosh geeks out over Mars InSight mission

While retired NBA All-Star basketball player Chris Bosh plans his next career moves, he and his wife Adrienne are taking a time out to witness the launch of NASA’s Mars InSight lander from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Based on their tweets, the Boshs are having a great time and firing up the space crowd as well. More importantly, they’re inspiring their children to reach even higher than a basketball rim:
I’m behind the scenes of the @NASAInSight launch 🚀 Tune in to see us go live on @Nasa TV , or https://t.co/A0JBpdE3Hc , or https://t.co/ive9Djd3X0 in a little less than an hour. #NASA #STEAM #ScienceNerd 🤓 pic.twitter.com/0PRcijKtSQ
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 3, 2018
Dream came true today!🎉When I was a little kid I dreamed of going to Space Camp.I was always fascinated w/the Night’s sky 🌌 I get to go behind the scenes of @NASAInSight Launch🚀 Tune in as we go live on @nasa Tv or https://t.co/3Qk3fnpr4n or https://t.co/UPNi7pqTpI in 30mins
— Adrienne Bosh (@MrsAdrienneBosh) May 3, 2018
My son, Jackson, turns 6 today🎂🎉I hope he always follows his dreams and always remembers the @NASAInSight Launch 🚀 and his love of Science and Space 🌌 and @NASA #NeverForgetYourChildhoodDream #NASASocial #BoshFamily pic.twitter.com/TdCNEtAVIs
— Adrienne Bosh (@MrsAdrienneBosh) May 3, 2018
Getting to share Space, Future Technology, and this Mars @NASAInSight Launch with all of my followers is Awesome 😍 and also creating this memory together with my children! #BoshFamily Thank you @Nasa pic.twitter.com/2BTKRt0VDY
— Adrienne Bosh (@MrsAdrienneBosh) May 3, 2018
Wow. Just Wow. There’s a Spaceship behind us 🙌 Anyone else going to watch @NASAInSight take off? Or watch it live on https://t.co/5Vk8jeWdAu ? #NASA 🌌🚀 #AtlasV #NasaSocial @NASAJPL pic.twitter.com/94Pd1zYQ1q
— Adrienne Bosh (@MrsAdrienneBosh) May 5, 2018
Can you tell I’m excited for the @nasainsight launch 🚀 #NASA pic.twitter.com/qqijxUvARY
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 5, 2018
A moment I hope they always remember! Take off @NASAInSight 🚀 #NASASocial #BoshFamily pic.twitter.com/12i5xBuizB
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 5, 2018
