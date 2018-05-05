He shoots, he scores: Basketball star Chris Bosh geeks out over Mars InSight mission

Chris Bosh and his wife, Adrienne Bosh, pose for a selfie with an Atlas 5 rocket in advance of today’s Mars InSight launch. (Adrienne Bosh via Twitter)

While retired NBA All-Star basketball player Chris Bosh plans his next career moves, he and his wife Adrienne are taking a time out to witness the launch of NASA’s Mars InSight lander from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Based on their tweets, the Boshs are having a great time and firing up the space crowd as well. More importantly, they’re inspiring their children to reach even higher than a basketball rim:

Dream came true today!🎉When I was a little kid I dreamed of going to Space Camp.I was always fascinated w/the Night’s sky 🌌 I get to go behind the scenes of @NASAInSight Launch🚀 Tune in as we go live on @nasa Tv or https://t.co/3Qk3fnpr4n or https://t.co/UPNi7pqTpI in 30mins — Adrienne Bosh (@MrsAdrienneBosh) May 3, 2018

My son, Jackson, turns 6 today🎂🎉I hope he always follows his dreams and always remembers the @NASAInSight Launch 🚀 and his love of Science and Space 🌌 and @NASA #NeverForgetYourChildhoodDream #NASASocial #BoshFamily pic.twitter.com/TdCNEtAVIs — Adrienne Bosh (@MrsAdrienneBosh) May 3, 2018

Getting to share Space, Future Technology, and this Mars @NASAInSight Launch with all of my followers is Awesome 😍 and also creating this memory together with my children! #BoshFamily Thank you @Nasa pic.twitter.com/2BTKRt0VDY — Adrienne Bosh (@MrsAdrienneBosh) May 3, 2018

More from GeekWire: