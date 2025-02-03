Shop closures in February 2025: Full list

Big brands are continuing to leave British high streets in 2025 after last year saw more than 13,000 closures.

Pandora, Swarovski, Bershka, Urban Outfitters and River Island are all looking to leave behind their flagship shops on Oxford Street in a sign of the times.

WH Smith, meanwhile, is also facing uncertainty as private equity suitors eye a deal to take control of the retailer’s high street shops.

It comes as councils are stepping in to help quality shops set up locations where poorer retail offering has been thriving. Last year, a shoe shop and luxury chocolatiers were both given assistance to open near Oxford Street with aid from Westminster City Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the battle for the high street continuing, here are all the shops that have said they will be closing in February.

Retailer WH Smith has revealed sales at its high street estate remain under pressure just days after the group confirmed talks to sell the 500-strong chain (PA Archive)

WH Smith

The 500-strong high street store business has been in talks about closure for a few weeks.

Hilco and Alteri are among parties to raise interest over a possible takeover move for the business, after WH Smith launched the process late last year.

As it is, only four shops have been earmarked for closure in February.

Basingstoke, Hampshire – February 1

Winton, Bournemouth – February 15

Rhyl, Denbighshire – February 15

Bolton, Greater Manchester – February 15

The Sainsbury's in Stamford Hill (Google Maps)

Sainsbury's

The supermarket in Stamford Hill, north-east London, has closed after 14 years to allow its landlords to redevelop the site.

Stamford Hill, London – February 1

Iceland

Another site in the capital to shut up shop is the frozen food retailer in Welling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellegrove, Welling, London – February 1

Farmfoods

Farmfoods has closed its shop in Banbury, Oxfordshire, although has not said why.

Calthorpe Centre, Banbury – February 2

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tours an Iceland supermarket in Warrington (PA Archive)

The Entertainer

The Whitgift Centre in Croydon, south London, is being redeveloped and The Entertainer has pre-empted this by moving out.

Whitgift Centre, Croydon – February 1

Hollister

The US clothing brand is closing its shop in Aberdeen but a statement from the retailer has not ruled out opening up again in the Scottish town.

“We believe stores matter and we are exploring new store opportunities in the UK, including in Aberdeen, to provide a great shopping experience for our customers,” this read.