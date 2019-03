Shop, Girls—Watch Four Supermodel BFFs Try Out the Trends of the Season From Saks

It’s 9:00 a.m. on a Sunday in January, and four top models and friends, Adesuwa Aighewi, Chu Wong, Yasmin Wijnaldum, and Jess Pw, are about to embark on, well, not-so-unchartered territory: Saks Fifth Avenue’s Manhattan flagship.