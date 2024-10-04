Shop October sales...or wait till Black Friday?

CBC

Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury advises pet owners to reconsider letting their dogs go off-leash in the woods, if they see bear droppings. (Submitted by Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury)A little dog took on a mamma black bear in eastern Newfoundland and came out only a little worse for wear, a veterinarian says. Dr. Maggie Brown-Bury, a small animal veterinarian currently working at the Community Vet Hospital in Clarenville, treated a Boston terrier this weekend for a laceration and sore muscles."We got a call that