Shop owners 'terrified' by early prisoner release

The owner of a Lincoln toyshop has said shoplifting feels 'personal' [Emma Steele]

Shop owners in Lincoln’s Bailgate said they were concerned ahead of a planned early release of prisoners.

Emma Steele said she was worried about a “free for all" once some prisoners are released.

The Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned of the "total collapse" of the prison system and a "total breakdown of law and order" without urgent action to ease prison overcrowding.

Ms Steele, 40, said she felt “violated” after more than £200 of stock was stolen in September 2024.

Ms Steele said a man stole several Jellycat toys on 3 September and had since pleaded guilty [BBC]

"He was in the shop for less than 30 seconds," Ms Steele said.

"He grabbed a lot of stock shoved it up his jumper and then off he went," she added.

The man responsible has pleaded guilty to theft and was given a four-week suspended prison sentence at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Ms Steele has said she is concerned that prisoners who have previously shoplifted who may be released will target her store.

"Are we going to have to be even more diligent? Is it a free for all?" she asked.

Heather works at a clothing store called Jalousie, also in Lincoln’s Bailgate, and has said shoplifting is all too common [BBC]

Heather has said the idea of prisoners being released early was "terrifying" and there should be "enough space for them".

"You cannot let people out early, what message does that send to young ones?

"It’s a free for all," she said.

Heather said she was worried criminals will come back to steal again.

"Eventually, I’ll be out of a job," she added.

According to Heather, shop owners in Lincoln's Bailgate often tackle shoplifting without help from the police.

“We worry what happens after we catch people; will they be outside waiting for me?”

Johanne Bridges works at Lincoln Eco Pantry and believes "it is worse when small businesses are targeted" by shoplifting [BBC]

“A lot of us are not making vast amounts of money,” Ms Bridges said.

“We’re not millionaires.”

Ms Bridges believes convicted criminals who may be released early should not be judged.

"I'd like to think if they've been caught and have gone to jail and done their time they will think about what they've done and not do it again," she said.

The Justice Secretary, Ms Mahmood, said she expected the first batch of prisoners released in September to be "in the low thousands", with further releases over the next 18 months and updates made to Parliament every three months.

Sentences for serious violent offences of four years or more and sex offences will be automatically excluded from the change, as will the early release of offenders in prison for domestic abuse connected crimes, including stalking and choking.

Lincolnshire Police said Lincoln city centre "has a dedicated policing team who work with local businesses to prevent and detect these crime types".

"Where offences have occurred, we will tirelessly hunt down offenders," the force added.

