Shop Small with Stevie: Berries by Quicha

CBC

A Toronto woman whose car was stolen three times in the past year — and who had a rental car stolen too — says nobody is taking the problem seriously enough.Kristin Shensel, a real estate broker, said her car, a 2019 Range Rover, was stolen three times since January 2023 from the street in front of her house. A rental car she used last year, a Jaguar, was also stolen. Her car was first stolen in January 2023, then again in June 2023 and again on Wednesday night. The rental car was stolen two day