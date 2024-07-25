Shoplifters being targeted in Kent - police chief

Tim Smith was in the hot seat on BBC Radio Kent [BBC/Caroline Wordsworth]

The Chief Constable for Kent has said that his force has "significantly increased" punishments for shoplifters.

Tim Smith told BBC Radio Kent that the while there has been an increase in the number of offences, the number of arrests are up and charges and cautions have also risen by 20%.

There were 15,135 shoplifting offences recorded in Kent over the last year - a 19% increase from the previous year.

Mr Smith acknowledged that the number of shoplifting offences across the county need to come down.

He said: "The numbers are up significantly. We have focused a lot on organised crime and scenarios where shopkeepers are at risk of assault.

"We have adjusted our response to shoplifters and in some areas, shoplifting is down 50%."

Mr Smith added he believes some people who would have committed other crimes have now turned to shoplifting.

He also said that he has told his staff in the past week that despite court and prison issues, police should "keep charging people as normal".

The Government recently announced it would release some prisoners early to ease overcrowded jails.

And delays within the crown court system in Kent have also been highlighted in recent weeks.

Mr Smith added: "Kent is badly affected by court delays and we have never recovered post pandemic. We need government intervention."

