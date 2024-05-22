Shoplifting suspects ram police car, other vehicles in King Soopers parking lot

The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Montreal police said Wednesday that a "personal conflict" was at the heart of a massive brawl that ended in the stabbing death of three young people, including a 15-year-old boy. Cmdr. Jean-Sébastien Caron, head of the major crimes unit, said the fight was a "chance event" involving 15 or 16 people, and unrelated to organized crime. "It's not a gang conflict, it's not a territorial conflict," he told reporters. "It's more a personal conflict that degenerated, and, unfortunately, led t