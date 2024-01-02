Shoppers Huddle Together as 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Mall

Shoppers huddled together as a store shook in Oyabe, Japan, on January 1, after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Ishikawa Prefecture.

Koichi Teramae told Storyful he recorded this video at Mitsui Outlet Park after the lights in the store had gone out.

“The shaking was so strong that I couldn’t walk,” Teramae told Storyful.

At least 30 people were confirmed dead as of Tuesday, local news reported.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, local news said, but warned that “strong aftershocks may occur in the next week.” Credit: Koichi Teramae via Storyful