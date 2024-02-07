Shopping centre to install 5,000 solar panels

Swindon Borough Council will decide on the application by the end of March

A major shopping centre is planning to install thousands of solar panels.

The Orbital Shopping Centre in north Swindon has submitted a request for planning permission to Swindon Borough Council.

The new panels are expected to produce 56% of the centre’s electricity needs.

The owners said: "This is a significant contribution to the site becoming net zero... Given the current spike in energy prices there is an even stronger economic case for renewable energies."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, tenants at the shopping park will buy the energy; with any surplus exported to the National Grid.

The application says there will be little visual intrusion from the panels, and that they will not cause glare or reflection to motorists or people living nearby.

“Installing Solar PV will protect local businesses in the park against the volatilities of the energy market," the owners added.

No decision has been made on the application, the determination deadline is 27 March.