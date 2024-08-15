Which shops are open for the August bank holiday?

The summer bank holiday is nearly upon us and bright sunshine is expected for the capital.

The next bank holiday in England and Wales is the summer bank holiday on August 26, but those who do not fancy basking in the sun may want to know where they can get their shopping fix.

But how much of normal life will carry on during the bank holiday, and which shops and restaurants will stay open?

Here are the key details for you to keep in mind.

Which supermarkets will be open on bank holiday Monday?

The majority of supermarkets and grocery shops will be open. However, their opening hours might slightly differ.

Here is a look at all the major supermarkets’ opening times on August 26.

Sainsbury’s – Most larger stores will be open from 8am to 8pm. Smaller branches will be open as normal from 7am to 10pm.

Tesco – Larger stores and Tesco Metros will be open at slightly reduced hours, from 8am to 6pm or 8pm. All Tesco Express stores will be open as normal.

Asda – Store opening times will vary across the country, so it is best to use the store locator tool on Asda’s website to plan your visit.

Morrisons – Most stores will be open from 7am to 8pm.

Waitrose – Stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

Aldi – Stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

Lidl – On August 26, stores in England and Wales and outside the M25 are open from 8am to 8pm. Inside the M25, branches are open between 8am and 10pm.

Co-op – Opening times vary by location.

On most of these supermarket websites, you can type in your postcode and they will show you your local store and give you the opening times.

Which clothes stores will be open?

Almost all major retail and clothing stores will be open on the summer bank holiday.

Similarly, shopping centres such as Westfield London and Westfield Stratford will be operating, and will be open on August 26 from 10am to 9pm, but it is said that some shops inside the shopping centres may differ.

If you are unsure on a specific store, you can check online for your local store and it will list the opening times.

What food outlets are open on the summer bank holiday?

Again, there is not much change on this front, with many restaurants and eateries expecting to be busier with people off work.

Nando’s is one that is keeping most operating hours the same.

A spokesman said: “Generally, we're open midday to late evening, but some of our restaurants’ opening hours will vary. Please check online for your local branch.”

Pret is also going to be operating within normal hours, so your coffee fix is also safe.

The likes of Starbucks, Costa, Wagamama, and Wetherspoons are also keeping normal trading hours.