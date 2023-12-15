Shoreline bluffs continue to be at a high risk of collapse

HURON COUNTY – Maitland Conservation (MC) and Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) are warning landowners and the public that the shoreline bluffs are at a high risk of collapse, urging people to be aware of the imminent danger and take precautions.

“Erosion hazards are always present along shoreline bluffs but the conservation authorities want to remind the public that the current risk of collapse remains higher than normal. This is because there can be a delay between erosion at the toe (bottom) of the bluff and subsequent bluff failure,” a Dec. 6 statement said.

Although water levels on Lake Huron have declined since 2020, when levels reached a record high (only to be higher in 1986), “many portions of the bluffs were left over-steepened and may still be unstable as a result.”

The release explained that “the high risk of bluff failure will continue as the slope adjusts to the recent impacts of toe erosion and bluff oversteepening. This makes some areas along Lake Huron’s shoreline prone to collapse. This is a risk that can be further heightened due to seasonal rainfall and snowmelt that can saturate the ground and soften the bluffs. In this area, these are seasonal conditions that we typically experience during autumn and winter thaws and in the spring.”

Landowners, municipal employees and the public are asked to stay away from the top of the bluffs “especially where there have been signs of over-steepening or slope movement.”

Additionally, the CAs warn people to avoid any beaches below the bluffs.

“Injury or loss of life could occur if a bluff collapses and beach users are caught in the deposition zone. Landowners are encouraged to monitor their property for signs of movement.”

Unlike flood messages and low water advisories, which are issued and expire as circumstances change, the conservation authorities say caution around shoreline bluff areas should always be practiced, as the risk of failure and collapse is inherent in a shoreline bluff system.

The ABCA has created a fact sheet to help shoreline residents recognize signs of erosion. It also offers best management practices.

According to this fact sheet, “There may be some or no signs of slope instability at all prior to a slope slide, depending on site specific conditions.”

Typical signs of slope instability include:

- Bare slope areas (no vegetation)

- Lack or loss of vegetation is a typical sign of an over-steepened slope. Vegetation establishment is relatively difficult on steep slopes (generally steeper than two horizontal to one vertical).

- A recent formation of bare area or loss of vegetation on a slope may indicate a slump, soil erosion or formation of an over-steepening zone.

Bent Trees

Bent and bowed trees may be due to slope soil creep; however, it may also be due to initial root development and twisting or bowing growth in response to reaching for sunlight.

Tension cracks

A tension crack formation close to the top of the slope may indicate a pending slope failure.

A tension crack is a void that generally runs parallel to the slope face. It can significantly affect the future stability of the slope because a crack filled with water reduces the stability due to the hydrostatic pressure.

Ice formation within the crack during sub-zero temperature expands and loosens the slope soil in the vicinity.

Irregular Slope Surfaces, Slumps, Scarps, Bumps, Bulges

The presence of irregular slope surfaces, such as slumps, scarps, bumps, bulges, etc., generally indicates a soil movement.

Slumps and scarps result in an over-steepened (even near vertical) and bare zone at the ‘head’ or ‘crown’ where the sliding mass has separated from the slope.

A slump or slide may also result in tension cracks above the slide.

Other slope instability indicators include:

- Displaced posts/fences, poles, monuments, guardrails, broken/displaced retaining walls, and stairs.

If you have questions about shoreline bluff erosion, staff contact information is available online at mvca.on.ca and abca.ca.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times