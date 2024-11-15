Shortage of childcare felt across Oklahoma 2

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday (Nov 14) that parent company Unilever has silenced its attempts to express support for Palestinian refugees.The lawsuit is the latest sign of the long-simmering tensions between Ben & Jerry's and Unilever. A rift erupted between the two in 2021 after Ben & Jerry's said it would stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank because it was inconsistent with its values.That led some investors to divest Unilever shares.The ice cream maker then sued Unilever for selling its business in Israel to its licensee there, which allowed marketing in the West Bank and Israel to continue. The lawsuit was settled in 2022.In its new lawsuit, Ben & Jerry's says that Unilever has breached the terms of that settlement.The new lawsuit says that Unilever is required to respect and acknowledge Ben & Jerry's independent board's social mission.In response to Reuters' story, Unilever said in an emailed statement that it's "heart goes out to all victims of the tragic events in the Middle East" but that it rejects the claims. Within the lawsuit, Ben & Jerry's said it has tried to call for a ceasefire and support the safe passage of Palestinian refugees to Britain, as well as back student protests at U.S. colleges and advocate for a halt in U.S. military aid to Israel.But that it has been blocked by Unilever.Ben & Jerry's has positioned itself as socially conscious since Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield founded the company in 1978. It kept that mission after Unilever acquired it in 2000.In March, Unilever said it will spin off its ice cream business, including Ben & Jerry's, by the end of 2025 to simplify its holdings.