Shorts Science: The Formula for the Perfect Length Shorts

For whatever reason, men's shorts are fraught territory. When it comes to ideal length, to styling, to office-appropriateness, everywhere the shorts-loving man turns, he is besieged by legislation. Sometimes it feels like the world is terrified of the male leg.

If you're reading this, "two inches above the knee" is probably rattling around your brain, somewhere alongside other useful heuristics for how a person should live such as "bananas don't go in the refrigerator." But the two-inch rule, like "no white after Labor Day" and "the NBA will be boring if the Warriors get Durant," is horrendously outdated, especially in our current No Rules era of men's fashion. But maybe, just maybe, there's a guideline out there that's useful instead of prescriptive. A north star you can follow to your own optimal shorts length, one that considers a formerly unconsidered variable: just how much do you like your own ham hocks?

Good news: I've invented just such a thing. It's perfect. It may be my legacy. You'll love it. Here's how it works:

1. Start with your height, in inches.

2. Close your eyes. Wade into the swamp of your own body hangups and come back out having honestly considered how much you like your legs. Assign that love a number from 1 to 7, where 1 equals "my legs are too beautiful for pants," and 7 equals "I've had at least one calf-implant consultation." This is your Leg Love Quotient. (Yes, I know, it's counterintuitive that a higher number corresponds to the lesser amount of leg affinity. Bear with me. This will—probably—be worth it.)

3. Take your Leg Love Quotient and add to it your height in inches. Now you've got your LLAH, or Leg-Love-Adjusted Height. Trust me on this—it's been vetted by my sabermetrician brother-in-law.

4. Assessing your LLAH, you'll find your ideal shorts inseam. Here's how it breaks down:

72 or less = 5" inseam

72-76 = 7" inseam

77 or more = 9" inseam

If you can't be bothered to boot up your Calc app, you can use this handy chart:

As you can see, edge cases can shift into different lengths depending on how much they appreciate their own ham hocks. That may change day-to-day! Have options. And if, height-wise, you exist above or below the extremes, you're kinda stuck—apologies. For the shorter folk: Prada has some very short shorts. For tall guys: cut the legs off your chinos.

And now that you know your optimal shorts length, here are our favorite chino shorts in 5", 7", and 9".

GQ's favorite 5" Short:

GQ's favorite 7" Short:

GQ's favorite 9" Short:

Watch Now

The Only Shorts You Need This Summer