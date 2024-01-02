‘Go Shorty!’ Tireless rapper 50 Cent seen partying all over Miami for New Year’s Eve

50 Cent is pushing 50, but the rapper still knows how to party like a professional.

The “Candy Shop” rapper was all over Miami Beach during the holiday weekend to celebrate a few occasions.

On Saturday night, the veteran hit maker, 48, threw a private dinner at hot spot du jour, Casa Matilda’s. The high-end event was apparently to promote 50’s Branson “bespoke” cognac, which goes for about $85 a bottle at Total Wine & More.

Corks of the hip hopper’s booze were popping all night at the tequila lounge meets Mexican steakhouse that recently opened at 411 Washington Ave. in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

The artist born Curtis Jackson III was joined by a few famous pals, including actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar back in the day for 1996’s “Jerry Maguire.”

Post meal, the two men kept the festivities going down the road at Ocean Drive Italian eatery Forte Dei Marmi. Gooding appeared to be in great spirits, despite a few pressing legal issues (two new sexual harassment lawsuits were filed against him in November).

Turns out the embattled father of three had himself a birthday to celebrate, turning 56 on Tuesday. Coincidentally, the “Snow Dogs” star’s sister, actress April Gooding, was born on the same day, one year earlier.

On Gooding’s Instagram, he posted a video of him and 50 Cent giving a shout-out to sis, with the rapper quoting a signature lyric from his 2009 hit “In Da Club.”

“Go Shorty, it’s your birthday!” the singer yelled in the online homage.

Two parties down, 50 wasn’t done making the rounds. He next hit up famed 24/7 downtown “ultraclub” Eleven, carousing until the wee hours.

The next night, the native New Yorker was, incredibly, back out there, performing a New Year’s Eve concert at M2 in Miami Beach.

“Last night was lit!” the “Raising Kanan” producer wrote on an Insta video of the fireworks over Biscayne Bay.

On Monday, the chart topper’s social media went quiet, and now fans know why.