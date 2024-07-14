'I was shot with a bullet:' Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump heard something whiz past his ear - and then felt the bleeding.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said on his Truth Social account shortly after the assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

Earlier in the statement, Trump disclosed that "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

The former president was treated at a local hospital and released.

The attack took place at the last rally before Trump's nominating convention, which opens Monday in Milwaukee.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said.

"Most importantly," he added, "I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

Trump also said: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead."

He ended the statement with "GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I was shot with a bullet:' Donald Trump recounts shooting