Shot chart from No. 8 Kentucky basketball’s 96-70 win over Illinois State

The eighth-ranked University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Illinois State University 96-70 at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Friday night.

The Wildcats made 36 of 63 shots from the field (57.1%), 11 of 25 from 3-point range (44%) and 13 of 17 from the free-throw line (76.5%) during the nonconference victory.

The Redbirds connected on 26 of 79 from the field (32.9%), 8 of 35 3-pointers (22.9%) and 10 of 18 foul shots (55.6%).

Let’s take a look below at the shot charts for both Kentucky and Illinois State for a more in-depth look at how each team’s offense flowed Friday night.

View the official box score from Friday’s game.

