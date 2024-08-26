Who shot Derrick Everett Jr.? Family seeks answers
Loved ones urge people to call an anonymous Crime Stoppers line.
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," says Mariah
Fashion model Linda Evangelista replied to Hayek’s Instagram post with three yellow hearts
A Montreal family caught in the crossfire of a dramatic gunfight earlier this month says they are feeling abandoned and angry. A father and his son returning from a camping trip were both shot as police exchanged fire with a suspect in a suburban parking lot. Now the family is revealing new details about the horrifying event, including how both innocent men were handcuffed by police as they bled profusely. Dan Spector reports.
SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
Lady Amelia Windsor turned heads in a colour-clashing wedding guest dress and platform heels - see photos of Prince William and Prince Harry's model cousin.
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s artist daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, shared a glimpse of her life and passion for music on Instagram as she attended the August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.
Waterloo Regional Police say there were two separate cases of attempted abductions in the region over the weekend.In the first, a woman was out on a run in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North in Ayr (North Dumfries township) at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when she was approached by a vehicle, police say.Police said in a news release that a man then exited the vehicle and made an attempt to physically pull the woman inside. The woman was able to escape and run away from the da
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding
Justin and Hailey Bieber first confirmed their pregnancy on social media in May.
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been praised for her growing "confidence" as her dance teacher reveals an incredible new look at the teen's skills. See the video here...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy is seeking a shorter federal prison sentence for his part in the torture of two Black men, a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The 24-year-old also was driving with a suspended license when he was pulled over in Sumter County, South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.
ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.
Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti after meeting at Cannes Film Festival in May and going yachting with her.
With just a handful of products, the 'Euphoria' star creates the ultimate summer glow
"It's important to remember that we are here to serve you with a smile, but we are not your personal servants. Respect goes a long way in the service industry."
The mother-of-two recently dropped her latest swimwear line with KHY
The Princess of Wales attended a service at Crathie Church with Prince William, Prince George and more on Sunday, Aug. 25