Shot fired outside North Texas home on New Year’s Eve ricochets off toddler’s head

A man was holding his 1-year-old son and eating Sunday night when a bullet fired outdoors hurtled through a Mesquite house, grazed the father’s neck and ricocheted off the back side of the boy’s head, police said.

The man and toddler suffered minor wounds, Mesquite police said.

The victims were shot about 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when an assailant who was driving a car stopped, got out and fired upon another vehicle in the 1600 block of Springwood Drive, according to a surveillance camera video recording.

Police found the targeted vehicle on an adjacent street. Its driver suffered injuries when the car’s glass was struck by gunfire.

Police had not announced an arrest as of Tuesday.