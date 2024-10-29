One in custody after police storm Atlanta’s Four Seasons hotel after shots were fired

Kelly Rissman
·1 min read
A suspect has been taken into custody after shots were fired near the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, prompting parts of Atlanta to be told to shelter in place.

He reportedly threw a handgun off the balcony.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement flooded Midtown Atlanta to investigate after an unnamed man allegedly pulled a gun on someone on a high floor inside the hotel on Tuesday afternoon, WSB-TV reported. The SWAT team also swarmed the building.

The outlet also reported that the suspect threw a handgun off a balcony. It’s not clear how many shots rang out or if anyone was injured.

Videos from the area show a man wearing an apparent Halloween mask throwing items from a hotel balcony. The sounds of shots could be heard in the videos.

The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody at 4.35pm, police announced via X.

While the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, authorities urged people to avoid the area as the investigation ensues.

An hour earlier, those near the ritzy hotel were instructed “to avoid any windows and rooms facing the area,” the Atlanta Police Department warned in a statement. Surrounding roads are also closed, authorities said. “Out of an abundance of caution, units have set up a perimeter to safely investigate the matter.”

The Independent has reached out to Atlanta Police for more information.

