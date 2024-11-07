Shots fired into a car in southwest Raleigh. Was it connected to the I-40 shootings?

Six vehicles have been shot on Interstate 40 during rush hour over the past few days, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Raleigh police are investigating shots fired at a car on Trailwood Drive Thursday morning, and it is unclear whether the incident is connected to a recent series of rush-hour shootings along Interstate 40.

The shots fired Thursday happened in the 1400 block, which sits about half a mile from I-40 and near the Gorman Street exit where one of the shootings occurred.

ABC-11, The News & Observer’s reporting partner, reported the call on Trailwood Drive came in just before 9 a.m. Police did not immediately respond to an email from The N&O.

On Wednesday, Raleigh Deputy Chief Rico Boyce said the first report of a shooting on I-40 came Monday near the Chapel Hill Road exit when a woman driving suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Later that day, officers responded to a second call from a victim reporting a single gunshot to a car driving near the Buck Jones Road exit.

Four more such incidents were reported Wednesday along the stretch between Chapel Hill Road and Gorman Street.