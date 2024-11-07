Shots fired into a car in southwest Raleigh. Was it connected to the I-40 shootings?

Josh Shaffer
·1 min read
Six vehicles have been shot on Interstate 40 during rush hour over the past few days, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Raleigh police are investigating shots fired at a car on Trailwood Drive Thursday morning, and it is unclear whether the incident is connected to a recent series of rush-hour shootings along Interstate 40.

The shots fired Thursday happened in the 1400 block, which sits about half a mile from I-40 and near the Gorman Street exit where one of the shootings occurred.

ABC-11, The News & Observer’s reporting partner, reported the call on Trailwood Drive came in just before 9 a.m. Police did not immediately respond to an email from The N&O.

On Wednesday, Raleigh Deputy Chief Rico Boyce said the first report of a shooting on I-40 came Monday near the Chapel Hill Road exit when a woman driving suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Later that day, officers responded to a second call from a victim reporting a single gunshot to a car driving near the Buck Jones Road exit.

Four more such incidents were reported Wednesday along the stretch between Chapel Hill Road and Gorman Street.

Latest Stories