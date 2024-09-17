Shots fired incident in York County

Latest Stories
Who Is Alleged Trump Golf Course Gunman Ryan Wesley Routh?
The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities Sunday night as Ryan Wesley Routh. The 58-year-old allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after n
- The Canadian Press
Two ex-fire chiefs in New York City arrested in corruption scandal
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were arrested Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to guarantee that the department's fire-safety division gave preferential treatment to some individuals and companies.
- HuffPost
‘Apprentice’ Producers Recall Particular Set ‘Stench’ They Just Couldn’t Shake Off
It “followed them like an invisible cloud,” per a new book from New York Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig.
- CBC
Police use DNA to identify body of man who tried to bike, canoe from Alberta to Ontario in 2016
A body found eight years ago on the shores of Lake Huron has been identified as a man who set out to peddle and paddle thousands of kilometres from Alberta to his hometown in Ontario. Police confirmed the identity of Garnet Michael Nelson using genetic genealogy, including DNA tests, on Monday. Nelson was found on Oct. 15, 2016 washed up near Port Albert, roughly 16 kilometres north of Goderich. Police noted at the time he was wearing a lifejacket.An investigation was launched, and police appeal
- People
Infant Found with 50 Rat Bites Nearly Died from Blood Loss. His Father Was Just Convicted
The 6-month-old child is "permanently disfigured" from the injuries, according to authorities
- People
Woman Trying on Clothes at Thrift Store Questioned by Elderly Shopper — and Their Exchange Goes Viral (Exclusive)
Lauren Blackborow, a fashion content creator from Toronto, is known for her engaging thrift store shopping videos
- People
Waffle House Customer Accused of Killing Teen Employee After Getting Angry While Food Was Being Prepared
Florwer Carlin Lizano, Jr., 38, a convicted felon who is now charged with first-degree murder, remains at large, police tell PEOPLE
- CBC
Father and sons named as victims in Lloydminster triple homicide
A father and his two adult sons have been named as the victims in a triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask., last week. Brent Peters, 66, Brennan Peters, 34, and Matthew Peters, 32, were found dead inside a home on the evening of Sept. 11, RCMP say.Their bodies were found after officers were called to conduct a wellness check at a bungalow in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue, a few blocks east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border that runs through the city's core.RCMP identified the victims
- HuffPost UK
Here's What Jeremy Allen White Actually Said During His Censored Emmys Acceptance Speech
The Bear was among the big winners at this year's Emmys ceremony.
- BBC
Police reviewing 'brutal' arrest caught on CCTV
A man says he was "beaten up by police" after giving a homeless person some change.
- The Daily Beast
How Ukraine Turned Putin’s Own Trick Against Him
KHARKIV, Ukraine—Stuck in a crowded prison cell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 45-year-old Viktor faces a choice. He can stay where he is, serving out his sentence in the knowledge that a Russian bomb could hit the jail any day, or he can swap his cell for the dangers of the front lines, as a volunteer defending his country.“Better to go fight with weapons, than sit here,” he tells the Daily Beast.In a tactic borrowed from Vladimir Putin’s playbook, Ukraine has started releasing prisoners for
- Deadline
Anna Delvey Accepts “Apology” After ‘The View’ Reads Statement From Lawyer About Debts – Update
UPDATED with attorney statement: An attorney for Anna Delvey says the Dancing with the Stars contestant is “thankful” that The View “corrected their false and defamatory statements” and accepts the “apology.” Whether the daytime talk show actually apologized is open to interpretation. “We are thankful that The View has corrected their false and defamatory statements …
- People
Shakira Leaves Miami Nightclub Stage After Attendee Appears to Film Up Her Skirt During Star-Studded Video Shoot
The Colombian superstar was filming a video at LIV with Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons and Danna Paola
- CNN
A father was killed in a Missouri bar brawl. His twin daughters’ podcast helped lead to an arrest 35 years later
On October 13, 1989, Jimmie Wade Martin went for a drink at his neighborhood bar in Bonne Terre, Missouri. His bloodied body was later found nearby, but no assailant was ever convicted. So years later, his twin daughters began investigating the case themselves.
- People
Heather Locklear Makes Rare Appearance at First Event in Nearly 3 Years Alongside “Melrose Place” Castmates
The actress spoke about her career, style, relationships at more during a solo panel at 90s Con Florida in Daytona Beach on Saturday, Sept. 14
- The State
The oldest is 80. One killed his 5 children. Here’s a look at the 32 men on SC’s death row
South Carolina is scheduled next week to execute its first inmate in 13 years. Here’s a look at the men on SC’s death row.
- Hello!
Inside Prince Harry's two royal inheritances as he receives last payment on 40th birthday
The Duke of Sussex inherited trust funds from his late mother and his late great-grandmother on milestone birthdays
- CBC
2 dead, others injured after suspected drunk driving crash: RCMP
A young man and teenage boy are dead, and several other teenagers are injured, after a suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Alberta early Sunday morning, RCMP say.Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 353, near Consort, Alta., shortly after 1 a.m. MT, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.Mounties found a crashed truck with seven teenagers inside. Some had "various injuries," but two were confirmed dead at the scene, the release said.The victims were a 19-y
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Bank Teller: 3 Times You Should Never Ask for $50 Bills From the Bank
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in N.Y.C. After Raids on His Homes amid Sex Trafficking Lawsuits
The rapper was arrested on Monday, following recent sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits