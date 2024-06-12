Shots fired inside Family Dollar

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
California socialite sentenced to 15 years to life for 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago.
- The Canadian Press
Oregon man who drugged daughter's friends with insomnia medication at sleepover gets prison term
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who drugged his daughter and her friends with fruit smoothies laced with a sleeping medication after they didn’t go to bed during a sleepover was sentenced to two years in prison.
- The Canadian Press
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
- HuffPost
My Dad Was Gay — But Married To My Mom For 64 Years. As She Died, I Overheard Something I Can't Forget.
"Had I been wrong about my dad — this man I knew to be so wonderful and caring and loving, not only to my mom and my siblings and me, but seemingly to everyone he knew?"
- People
Woman Allegedly Zipped Boyfriend into Suitcase, Recorded His Cries for Help and Left Him to Die: Prosecutors
Sarah Boone will stand trial in October after allegedly killing Jorge Torres, Jr. in February 2020
- People
'Please Check My Husband': Texas Wife Wrote Chilling Message Before She Was Killed, Stuffed into Freezer
Curtis Allen Holliday was arrested for violating his wife’s no contact order. Then investigators found her body
- USA TODAY
Missing woman found inside 16-foot python after it reportedly swallowed her whole in Indonesia
The family of the 45-year-old woman reported her missing after they say she failed to return home. Her body was cut out of the snake Friday.
- People
Pamela Smart, Who Encouraged Teen Boy to Kill Her Husband, Accepts Responsibility for Crime
Pamela Smart, 56, has been incarcerated since 1990
- CBC
Body believed to be missing Winnipeg woman found in pond in Molson area: Manitoba RCMP
Police say a body believed to be that of a Winnipeg woman reported missing last week has been found in a vehicle submerged in a pond.Around noon on Tuesday, an underwater recovery team was called to a location in the Molson area, about 60 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, where tracks were found leading into a pond.They found a vehicle submerged in the pond, and a body inside, which they believe are the remains of Brittany Dawn Storey, 29, who was reported missing on June 6, RCMP said in a Tuesd
- The Canadian Press
Judge strikes paragraph from Trump classified docs indictment but denies request to dismiss charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump and two of his associates struck a paragraph from the indictment on Monday but denied a defense request to dismiss some of the charges.
- The Canadian Press
Bail set at $5M for woman accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old outside an Ohio supermarket
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail was set at $5 million Monday for a woman who authorities say fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy last week as he sat in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket and wounded his mother.
- People
A Former Beauty Queen Is Accused of Beating a Toddler to Death, as Indictment Reveals Disturbing Allegations
Trinity Poague, an 18-year-old whose pageant title was stripped after Jaxton Dru's death, has been accused of murdering the boy
- CBC
Toronto man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire
A Toronto man has been found not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a public bus in 2022.Tenzin Norbu was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was a stranger to him. On June 17, 2022, Norbu used lighter fluid and a lighter to set Nyima Dolma on fire on a TTC bus in downtown Toronto, according to an agreed statement of facts read before the court on Tuesday.Norbu pleaded not guilty this week, and the Crown and defence had both agreed that he should be fo
- People
L.A. Socialite Sentenced to 15 Years to Life in Prison for Murdering 2 Young Brothers While Street Racing: Reports
Rebecca Grossman struck and killed two boys in 2020 as they were walking across a street at a crosswalk with their parents
- The Canadian Press
B.C. police seek witnesses, video of 93-year-old woman being pushed in front of bus
PENTICTON, B.C. — Mounties in Penticton, B.C., are looking for witnesses after they say a 93-year-old woman was pushed in front of a moving city bus.
- CNN
‘Stop calling me names.’ Gabby Petito letter to Brian Laundrie signals tensions prior to road trip
Gabby Petito once asked Brian Laundrie to stop calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signaling tensions between the couple prior to the 2021 road trip that would end with Laundrie killing his 22-year-old fiancée.
- The Canadian Press
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Rayna Dove kept careful notes about her attempts to move out of the shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L., where her mother says she was "living in fear."
- Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
‘A unicorn’ of a cat discovered at Oregon shelter. Find out why the kitten is so rare
“This very well could be a once-in-a-career moment.”
- INSIDER
Defense lawyers say Trump got special treatment from NYC probation and are crying foul
Trump did his NYC presentencing interview via video from Mar-a-Lago, with his lawyer at his side. Defense lawyers say that's almost unheard of.
- The Canadian Press
Missouri governor turns down clemency for inmate facing execution on Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday turned down a clemency request for condemned inmate David Hosier, a move that likely clears the way for his execution.