Shots fired near Trump; suspect in custody, law enforcement says

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, along with representatives from the FBI and Secret Service, confirmed Sunday afternoon that shots were fired at a golf course owned by former President Donald Trump. A suspect is in custody.

Video Transcript

130 this afternoon, call came out shots fired that was called in by the secret service because we're in constant contact with them all the time.

We were notified of that and we had you here that immediately sealed off the area.

Fortunately, we were able to locate a witness that came to us and said, hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes, he jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tank, which was great.

So we had that information, our real time Crime Center put it out to the license plate readers and we were able to get a hit on that vehicle on I 95 as it was headed into Martin County.

We got a hold of Martin County sheriff's office alerted them and they spotted the vehicle and pull it over and detain the guy after that.

We took the victim.

I'm sorry, the witness that witnessed the incident took him up there and he identified as the person that he saw running out of the bushes and jumped into the car.

Now in the bushes where this guy was is an AK-47 style rifle with a scope, two backpacks which were hung on the fence that had a ceramic tile in them and a GoPro which he was gonna take pictures of.

So those are being processed right now.

The secret service agent that was on the course, did a fantastic job.

What they do is they have an agent that jumps one hole ahead of time to where the president at was at.

And he was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engage that individual at which time the individual took off.

So that's what we know about the investigation.

We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect.

We got a little bit more work to do on it.

But as we usually do, as soon as we decide that we're gonna book him into the county jail and the charges that he's gonna be booked into, we'll get those to you and we'll get a picture of them and we'll get you his background.