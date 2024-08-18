A shower chance midday on Sunday

Latest Stories
Michael Moore Predicts Trump Debacle In Debate Against Harris
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Pic Shows Barron Trump Taking Melania Trump's Photo While on Her Lap
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
- BuzzFeed
My Wife Of 26 Years Died. 6 Months Later, I Received A Call That Left Me Stunned.
"There is your life before the death of your beloved spouse and your life after. The pain never fully goes away."
- The Daily Beast
Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Coming to Grips’ With Losing the Election
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
- InStyle
Suri Cruise Channeled Her Mom Katie Holmes's 'Dawson's Creek' Style in Denim Overalls
Joey Potter, is that you?
- The New York Times
‘Shoot Me Up With a Big One’: The Pain of Matthew Perry’s Last Days
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
- Kansas City Star
Biden/Harris swap revealed a truth about 2024 campaign, and it’s bad news for Trump | Opinion
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the determining factor in the presidential race anymore. Here’s what replaced it and why Trump is struggling. | Opinion
- Yahoo Canada Style
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says her dad, Jean, has died at 81: 'I'll always feel your hand holding mine'
The retired Canadian TV host explained she needed to grieve in private, "away from the outside noise."
- Rolling Stone
Trump’s Financial Disclosures Show Significant Debt and Abundant Grift
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
- The Hill
Veterans of Foreign Wars blasts Trump statement as ‘asinine’
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
- The Daily Beast
‘Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump’ List Goes Viral: ‘Dinner with Jeffrey Dahmer’
A viral list called “Things I Trust More Than Trump” is taking on a life of its own online after The View co-host Anna Navarro posted it to her Instagram account on Saturday.Navarro, an outspoken Donald Trump critic, posted a photo of what appears to be a banner with an itemized list counting up to 10 suggested “things” they trust more than the former president. Navarro encouraged her followers to add on to the list in her comments, and the photo racked up more than 50K likes.Read more at The Da
- The Independent
Trumpworld scrambling to clean up ‘mess’ after ex-president’s angry texts to megadonor
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
- HuffPost
Joe Biden Shades Trump With 1 Brutally Blunt Piece Of Advice
The president went into Dark Brandon mode when asked about his predecessor.
- HuffPost
Seth Meyers Stunned By Trump's 'Olympic-Level Idiot' Level Of Self-Sabotage
"I owe Trump an apology," the "Late Night" host said.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Tessa Virtue and Maple Leafs star Morgan Rielly announce birth of baby — see pics of their son McCormick
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly are parents!
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Hit Home Run Trading for Star
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
- CBC
Cars stuck, roads closed as heavy rain hits GTA
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
- Business Insider
Video appears to show Ukrainian strike on key Russian bridge, which Moscow says was likely carried out using US-made HIMARS rockets
A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said the strike was likely carried out using a HIMARS rocket system.
- InStyle
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Crochet Bikini With the Biggest Balloon Skirt
It's every Y2K must-have in one 'fit.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle amazes in silk blouse and thigh-split slinky skirt
Meghan Markle was a vision in a silk ensemble as she visited a Rehabilitation Centre with Prince Harry on the second day of their Colombia trip.