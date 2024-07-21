Shower and storm chances increase to kick-off workweek
CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.
It’s been more than a century since Calgary has seen such a long spell of hot temperatures
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru
Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ
It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.
This is the climatological peak of summer across southern Ontario. But will the weather act like it?
BENGALURU, India (AP) — At a Coca-Cola factory on the outskirts of Chennai in southern India a giant battery powers machinery day and night, replacing a diesel-spewing generator. It's one of just a handful of sites in India powered by electricity stored in batteries, a key component to fast-tracking India’s energy transition away from dirty fuels.
Zoos in hot weather states like Florida are working hard during the summer to keep their animals cool. (AP Video/Cody Jackson)
More sightings of Himalayan balsam are reported around the island.
Every year, invasive insects gnaw away at Canadian farms, gardens and wild plants, spreading disease and disturbing ecosystems. But tiny wasps that lay body-bursting eggs in invasive insects may be able to help B.C. berry growers protect their crops."It's like a free service nature is providing us to help control crop pests," said Paul Abram, an Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada research scientist. He's studying what happens when the insects are released into B.C. ecosystems.Abram is one of sever
Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group
A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather.
A green new deal is practical, politically possible, and the best chance we have to achieve a just carbon-zero transition in Canada.
If we can’t control rising global temperatures by drastically cutting carbon emissions, could something called geo-engineering be a way to cool the planet?
The sweltering summer heat has caused an unexpected problem for flight attendants: exploding soda cans. More than a dozen have been injured.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.