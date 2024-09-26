Showers, Drizzle, Fog Tonight

Latest Stories
Helene's explosive forecast one of the 'most aggressive' in hurricane history
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
- CNN
Evacuations begin in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane strike from Helene
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
- The Weather Network - Video
U.S. prepares for Tropical Storm Helene, Canada watches closely
The 8th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has formed, and parts of Florida are bracing for major impacts. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.
- USA TODAY
Man comes face-to-face with black bear while walking into his garage: See how he reacted
Video shows Alex Gold, a Canadian man, come face-to-face with a black bear in his garage.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
- BuzzFeed
16 Existential Crisis Photos That'll Make You Question Every Single Aspect Of The World As You Know It
Yeah. It's confirmed. We're living in a simulation.
- People
California Man Reveals How He Shares Family Home with Black Bear: ‘He Does Leave Piles of Scat’
The homeowners have named the bear "Junior," following his return to their home every morning the past two weeks
- The Canadian Press
Ford wants to build tunnel under Highway 401 across GTA, no cost estimates provided
TORONTO — Ontario is exploring the idea of digging a massive tunnel under Highway 401 to move traffic and transit across the Toronto area, with Premier Doug Ford pledging to build it regardless of what a feasibility study says.
- The Canadian Press
Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
- The Weather Network
Risk of severe thunderstorms before rain clears out of Ontario
Another round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas in line for stronger thunderstorms. There's a couple of spots to watch out for
- Reuters
Finland zoo returns giant pandas to China over cost
Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane John falls apart after causing deadly mudslides on Mexico's southern Pacific coast
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.
- The Weather Network
Localized flooding concerns arise in Ontario as soaking rains linger
The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.
- CNN
Hurricane Helene forecast to explode into catastrophic Category 4 ahead of Florida landfall
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
- WDSU - New Orleans
Tracking Tropical Storm Helene along with a cooldown for us
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to intensify to a category 3 by Thursday. In Southeast Louisiana, we're expecting a cooldown by Thursday.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorm risk brings heavy rain for some in Ontario
A second round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario Wednesday. Some areas could see heavy rain through the afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Nadine Powell highlights a couple of spots to watch-out for.
- CBC
Hope Slough spill kills thousands of salmon near Chilliwack, B.C.
First Nations in B.C.'s Fraser Valley say a large spill in the historic Hope Slough waterway on Monday has led to the death of thousands of salmon and other fish.The Cheam First Nation said in a Tuesday statement that the spill was discovered on Monday when community members went out to the waterway to check on years-long restoration efforts led by the Cheam and Sqwá First Nations.The nations say thousands of fish — including juvenile coho salmon, trout and the endangered Salish sucker — were ki
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking Helene | Wednesday Afternoon Update
Tracking Helene | Hurricane Helene is organizing and strengthening as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico
- The Canadian Press
In the gateway to the Arctic, fat, ice and polar bears are crucial. All three are in trouble
ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change.
- ABC News
Hurricane Helene live updates: Track path as Florida braces for landfall
Helene -- which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area on Thursday night. The University of Tampa is ordering all students who live on campus to evacuate by 1 p.m. Wednesday, citing mandatory evacuation orders from Hillsborough County officials. Hurricane Helene is forecast to bring dangerous storm surge to the Tampa Bay area.