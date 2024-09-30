Showers possible to start the week
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on shower chances to start the new week.
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
CHRISTINA LAKE, B.C. — The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says all evacuation orders and alerts have been rescinded after a wildfire began burning close to the community of Christina Lake.
Residents in south-western Mexico on Saturday evacuated from homes flooded by the remnants of Hurricane John that ravaged the Pacific coastline for a week, bringing deadly floods and landslides that left 22 people reported dead. In Guerrero, the worst-hit state and one of Mexico's poorest, 18 people were killed, according to local media, many due to mudslides that crushed houses. To the south, local media reported three deaths in Oaxaca, and a young boy died in a river to the north in Michoacan state.
Over 50 storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reports on aerial videos showing the destruction in Helene’s aftermath.
(Bloomberg) -- Floodwaters threaten more damage in Georgia and South Carolina as the US South reels in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a storm that killed at least 84 people, destroyed homes and left millions without power even as forecasters look to the tropics for the next storm. Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyVande
The Southeast and mid-Atlantic are still reeling from Hurricane Helene’s deadly impact last week, but forecasters say a new threat may emerge in the Gulf of Mexico as odds for tropical development there increase.
Now that we're in the “-ber” months, it can be easy to forget that despite the colourful leaves, cooling temperatures, and shorter days, severe weather can still strike.
The City of Rock Mount said 15 people were injured during a tornado on Friday. The National Weather Service office in Raleigh estimated winds were 140 mph which is EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Officials said four of the injuries were considered to be serious.
Some communities on the Prairies will see temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees between Sunday and Monday.
As the government continues to roll out assistance to the hundreds of thousands affected by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, the Republican campaign appears engaged in a slightly different kind of damage control.The Trump camp has scheduled a Monday pit-stop for the Republican candidate in Valdosta, Georgia—a key battleground state, where at least 17 people are reported to have died—after his suggestion at a Walker, Michigan rally that hurricane victims will “be OK” sparked outcry on Friday.He
An interstate between North Carolina and Tennessee remained partially shut on Sunday, September 29, due to severe flood damage caused by Helene, authorities said.Footage posted to X by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDoT) show washout conditions near Interstate 40 in western North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.According to a local news report, over 200 roads remain closed in North Carolina as of Sunday morning.Emergency declarations for assistance were granted to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee in the aftermath of the storm, according to media reports, citing officials. Credit: NCDoT via Storyful
The area we'll have to watch extends from the western Caribbean into the southern Gulf. A similar weather pattern to the one that spit out Helene is forecast to develop over Central America.