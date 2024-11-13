Showers Return Thursday

Latest Stories
- CNN
Another storm is brewing in the Caribbean. Here are what areas should be on alert
A new tropical system with the potential become Tropical Storm Sara is expected soon in yet another example of an Atlantic hurricane season that’s done playing by the rules.
- The Weather Network
Next tropical storm is brewing in the Caribbean with high-impact potential
There is a good chance for a tropical storm to develop this week in the Caribbean, likely bringing high-impact weather in the coming days as we get closer to the end of the Atlantic hurricane season
- CNN
Four storms churning the West Pacific at the same time mean more bad news for the Philippines
Four separate storm systems are churning their way through the West Pacific simultaneously, a rare occurrence resulting from warmer oceans that threatens to bring more misery to the storm-weary Philippines.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Hurricane Sara may form in November; is US in path?
The NHC said Tuesday it is tracking a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.
- CBC
Deer in distress in Kenora, Ont., sparks calls from resident for more wildlife support
Every day, Deena Foy's dog receives a visit in the yard from one particular deer.The animals sit and stare at each other until the doe moves on to its usual grazing spots around Kenora, Ont., and then comes back in the morning."It's a regular thing," Foy told CBC News.But on Monday, Foy noticed something wrong with her dog's wild friend: it had something wrapped around its head and neck.It appeared to be a tomato cage or some other type of garden planter."She looked so miserable sitting there wi
- BBC
Málaga evacuates thousands as Spain issues more flood alerts
Spain's Civil Protection Agency sent a mass alert to phones warning of an "extreme risk of rainfall".
- Popular Mechanics
A Secret Weapon Against Carbon Has Met Scientist’s Wildest Expectations
Scientists made a secret carbon capture weapon to battle climate change
- CBC
Rain, snowfall warnings issued as fall storm blows through B.C.
Officials have issued rainfall and snowfall warnings for parts of British Columbia on Wednesday as a fall storm moves across the province.Environment Canada says up to 90 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall on parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, and up to 60 millimetres on Haida Gwaii.The downpours could lead to flash floods and pooling on roads, as well as washouts near waterways, Environment Canada warns.The weather comes after a fall storm brought wind and rainfall in several reg
- The Weather Network
Power, travel disruptions possible in B.C. with next entry in storm parade
Multiple rainy and snowy systems will march into B.C. this week, also bringing blustery wind gusts that are likely to cause power outages and interrupt travel.
- The Weather Network - Video
Winds up to 100 km/h threaten southern B.C.
Tracking a damaging wind event across British Columbia. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- The Weather Network - Video
Wild winds threaten B.C. travel and power disruptions
An incoming potent system will be bringing in unsettled conditions across the B.C Coast. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
- The Weather Network
Dominant storm targets B.C. with mighty winds that could impact power, travel
While an inbound B.C. storm is good news for joyful ski resorts, it will be troublesome for folks at lower elevations, with power and travel disruptions expected through Wednesday
- The Weather Network
MUST SEE: Incredible fireball lights up sky over major Canadian city
The bright ball of light was seen in the Calgary area early Wednesday morning
- The Canadian Press
What do you do when a goose dies in your backyard, amid concerns about avian flu?
Carolyn Law didn't think much of it when a snow goose landed in her Richmond, B.C., backyard, on Halloween.
- Business Insider
China's big air show opened with a glitzy aerial display of its fighters, but crowds couldn't see much in the smog
Murky, gray smog filled the skies over Zhuhai as China kicked off its much-hyped air show with aerobatics performances on Tuesday.
- BBC
Spain braces for torrential rain as new weather system reaches Med coast
Two weeks after flash floods devastated eastern Spain, several areas are on alert again.
- The Canadian Press
Dutch appeals court overturns landmark climate ruling against Shell
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday overturned a landmark ruling that ordered energy company Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, while saying that "protection against dangerous climate change is a human right.”
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen forecast to strengthen and produce life-threatening flooding
- CBC
2-year-old gorilla dies at Calgary Zoo
Eyare, a two-year-old western lowland gorilla, died unexpectedly after suffering injuries while moving between back of house spaces Tuesday, the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo said.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Ontario sees relatively rare November tornado in Fergus area
A weak tornado, given a preliminary EF-0 rating, has been confirmed to have hit the Fergus, Ont., area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were also reported