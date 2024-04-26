Showers and thunderstorms on the increase in Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn is tracking where and when showers and thunderstorms will be popping up today in Northern California.
The sighting was made off the coast of western Australia, the charter boat company said.
One of the planet's most natural defenses against climate change and a key element in sustainable products is found in wine bottles around the world. Scientists and engineers say cork has been used to make several products in everyday life, from flooring to insulation, and the process of harvesting it leaves a small carbon footprint. "The tree tells us if we can take or not; you cannot force the cork to come apart," Conceição Santos Silva, a forest engineer, told ABC News last summer while the farmers were working on the trees.
As we approach the end of April, severe weather season is ramping up stateside, serving as a reminder for Canadians to be aware of what will be occurring more frequently north of the border as the country ditches the snow for thunderstorms.
The pup is “nursing like a pro,” zoo officials said.
Photos show the colorful animal and its “elongated” body.
After days with a frost-and-freeze threat, temperatures will be heating up in southern Ontario this weekend. An active storm track will drag both warmth and moisture into the region, introducing a summer-like humidex
Wildfire season has already roared to life in parts of B.C. and Alberta, where an out-of-control blaze is burning just southwest of the town of Peace River. Kabi Moulitharan reports on the threat that firefighters say is being fueled by carelessness.
A strong ridge of high pressure moves in this weekend, with temperatures soaring into the mid-high 20s accompanied by thunderstorms. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
In the depths of the South China Sea, the new species lives in a chemical-rich environment, researchers say.
“It’s a real monsoon out there,” we like to say during a summer’s downpour. But is that real monsoon really a monsoon at all?
The creature “has made quite the name for his or herself over the past month as being a very active and playful individual,” officials said.
The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory of the year on Wednesday, a month before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The city of Calgary is offering subsidized rain barrels to help fight drought this summer. Connor O'Donovan explains the many benefits of having a rain barrel in your yard.
“The species is dying faster than they can reproduce.”
The federal government plans to restore grizzly bears to an area of northwest and north-central Washington, where they were largely wiped out. Plans announced this week by the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service call for releasing three to seven bears a year for five to 10 years to achieve an initial population of 25. The aim is to eventually restore the population in the region to 200 bears within 60 to 100 years.
A dramatic operation to save the lives of more than 100 pilot whales ended in partial success on Thursday after wildlife officials managed to return most of the stranded animals to sea.
OTTAWA — New Canadian data suggest that over a nine-year period between 2012 and 2020, the equivalent of more 15 billion plastic bottles and as many as 14 billion plastic grocery bags became litter in Canada's environment. The data come as Canadian negotiators are at an Ottawa convention centre with peers from 174 other countries trying to hammer out a global agreement to eliminate plastic waste. The numbers are part of a new dataset Statistics Canada compiled to support the federal government's
Researchers made the “unexpected discovery” during a survey of Ena Bay.
Hint: it’s not cloud seeding.
Wildlife officials believe it could take 60 to 100 years for the grizzly population to reach a health number of 200.