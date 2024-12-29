Showers and thunderstorms likely

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Dangerous tornado outbreak unfolding across the southern U.S. this weekend
The most intense thunderstorms on Saturday will be capable of supporting strong, long-track tornadoes
- The Weather Network
Weekend travel headaches possible as storm rolls into B.C.
Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia
- The Weather Network
Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend
- The Weather Network
Another storm aims for the West Coast, hazardous travel for some in B.C.
Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.
- FTW Outdoors
Researchers encounter dozens of rare, shark-eating orcas; video
Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of
- The Weather Network
Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday
Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada forecasts mix of freezing rain and rain for parts of Maritimes
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
- CBC
J.D. Irving given green light on Brighton Mountain wind farm project
A large wind farm proposal from J.D. Irving, a first for the company, has been given approval by the province to proceed.Known as the Brighton Mountain Wind Farm, the $550-million project is near the hamlet of Juniper in Carleton County. A provincial document dated Nov. 5 gives the company approval for Phase 1 of the project, which company documents available on the project website outline as up to 34 turbines on the northern half of the project property with a capacity of up to 200 megawatts. "
- Reuters
Duke Energy files to recover $1.1 billion in hurricane costs
Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations. Duke, the largest utility covering North and South Carolina, said the hurricanes hit its service territories and ripped away miles of transmission lines and power poles, leaving tens of thousands of its customers without electricity. The company said that residential customers' monthly bills will increase by about $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in March 2025 compared to February 2025, and that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.
- People
The Bald Eagle Has Officially Been Named the National Bird of the United States
Though a longstanding symbol of "independence, strength and freedom," according to Congress, the bird of prey never received a formal designation
- Fox Weather
Multiple tornadoes strike southeastern Texas as severe storms march across South
A swath of severe weather spawned multiple tornadoes in southeastern Texas Thursday, part of a multi-day severe weather threat sweeping across the South through the end of the week.
- The Hill
Storms expected to hit wide swaths of US on busy travel weekend
Storms are expected to hit a wide swath of the U.S. on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A stormy weather pattern will continue over the next few days across the northwestern U.S., with “heavy” rain expected in Northern California and in the Pacific Northwest,…
- USA TODAY
Powerful thunderstorms batter parts of Texas, threatening region with tornadoes
A barrage of severe weather sweeping across the Northwest and multiple south-central states could hamper post-holiday travel, forecasters warn.
- Storyful
Virginia Zoo Welcomes Birth of Adorable Pygmy Hippo
The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, has announced the rare and exciting arrival of a baby pygmy hippo on December 9.The calf was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release on December 24.The calf was already nursing and bonding with her mother and would soon be visible to visitors, the zoo said.A public poll was launched to help choose the calf’s name from a shortlist of four: Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae, or Omi. Polling closes on December 31 and the winning name would be revealed on New Year’s Day, the zoo said. Credit: Metro Richmond Zoo via Storyful
- CBC
Repair bill nearing $85M for Calgary Municipal Building
The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur
- WAPT - Jackson Videos
Severe weather event impacts Friday and Saturday
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Anthony Bordanaro has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
- Fox Weather
Top 10 extreme weather events in 2024
Extreme weather has impacted the lives of millions of people across the U.S., and FOX Weather is looking back at some of the biggest events that took place in 2024.
- GOBankingRates
5 Things To Stop Buying in 2025
It's fair to say that during the year, we tend to accumulate a plethora of things we might not necessarily need. Early 2025 is the perfect time to begin discarding this waste. Consider This:...
- The Weather Network - Video
Rain, warmth blows into Ontario this weekend
This weekend, southern Ontario will experience unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures soaring 5 to 20° above normal, especially in the far north. On Saturday, freezing rain will be a concern for parts of eastern and central Ontario as warm air moves over lingering cold, while Sunday brings significant rainfall across southwestern Ontario and Quebec. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal