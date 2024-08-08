Showers, thunderstorms march through Kansas City during rush hour; cooler weather ahead

Showers and thunderstorms approached the Kansas City area Thursday morning, threatening to make roads slick for the rush hour as they march through.

The storms over eastern Kansas were pushing east into the metro and western Missouri and are expected to linger through the morning, the National Weather Service said. There could be some periods of heavy downpours of rain.

The rain is expected to end by afternoon. However, a secondary area of rain might develop during the afternoon, the weather service said.

The weather service said it “wouldn’t be surprised if there are some thunderstorms with this activity, especially this afternoon, but the threat of anything severe looks relatively low.”

Temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees. Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures of 88 degrees this time of year.

Record cool temperatures ahead

Unusual cool and dry weather is expected to settle into the Kansas City area for the weekend, the weather service said.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday and return to around 80 degrees on Sunday, between 10 and 15 degrees below normal. The weather service said overnight temperatures could break decades-old records.

Friday morning’s forecast low temperature is 56 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, close to the record low of 55 degrees set in 1927. Saturday mornings, temperatures could also be tying or falling below the record of 58 degrees in 2004, according to the weather service.

The cooler-than-normal temperatures will make it feel like early fall in Kansas City.

Storms brewing for KC area

The weather service said that a shift in weather patterns will bring chances for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday and continuing into next week.

The Kansas City area will face between a 30 and 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms daily through Wednesday.

Storms could also be possible later in the week.

