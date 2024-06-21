SHS hosts annual powwow

Strathmore High School hosted their annual powwow, which invites students and families from across the greater local region to celebrate and honour their graduates.

“Our Strathmore High School powwow honours our graduates, so the graduates of Strathmore High School, not just the Siksika students that go (here), but all of our students,” said school principal, Doug Raycroft. “There are also some graduates from Siksika and other schools in our division who come as well, so really the whole powwow was in honour of our graduates, and of course, it is also an act of reconciliation between our school board and the Siksika Board of Education as well.”

Raycroft added the Golden Hills School Division also hosts a demonstration powwow every year, and many local students have begun to participate in the Lead by Example powwow.

Having been at Strathmore High School since 2008, Raycroft said the school has been hosting its annual powwow every year since he joined the team, save for through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a fair amount of our students coming out, but we also get a lot of our families and then a lot of Siksika Nation (members) who come out for the powwow,” he said. “We have a lot of open categories for dancing, so we get a lot of participants out there for the dancing. It is really good for our kids to see the culture and the different events just right here in our school.”

Several students, as well as assorted age groups of regular powwow goers registered to dance, compete and participate at SHS. Categories ranged from young children all the way to seniors.

Raycroft explained not only for the cultural exposure and experience made available by the event, but another highlight of hosting a powwow is to further develop positive relations with Siksika Nation, and the Siksika Board of Education.

“If you haven’t seen a powwow or seen some of the regalia that they wear, the culture and how important it is for the dancing and respect for their elders – there are a lot of good things that can be learned from the Blackfoot culture and (everyone) gets to see that at these powwows,” he said. “I think another big plus is that our bond between Siksika and the Siksika school board and Golden Hills just gets stronger every time we have events like this … Buck Breaker, he is a graduate of Strathmore High School, he was the MC … and a lot of the dancers who are out there are parents who used to be at Strathmore High School as well. There are a lot of connections that you get to see from people who are here now.”

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times