SHS hosts annual powwow

Local Journalism Initiative
·2 min read

Strathmore High School hosted their annual powwow, which invites students and families from across the greater local region to celebrate and honour their graduates.

“Our Strathmore High School powwow honours our graduates, so the graduates of Strathmore High School, not just the Siksika students that go (here), but all of our students,” said school principal, Doug Raycroft. “There are also some graduates from Siksika and other schools in our division who come as well, so really the whole powwow was in honour of our graduates, and of course, it is also an act of reconciliation between our school board and the Siksika Board of Education as well.”

Raycroft added the Golden Hills School Division also hosts a demonstration powwow every year, and many local students have begun to participate in the Lead by Example powwow.

Having been at Strathmore High School since 2008, Raycroft said the school has been hosting its annual powwow every year since he joined the team, save for through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a fair amount of our students coming out, but we also get a lot of our families and then a lot of Siksika Nation (members) who come out for the powwow,” he said. “We have a lot of open categories for dancing, so we get a lot of participants out there for the dancing. It is really good for our kids to see the culture and the different events just right here in our school.”

Several students, as well as assorted age groups of regular powwow goers registered to dance, compete and participate at SHS. Categories ranged from young children all the way to seniors.

Raycroft explained not only for the cultural exposure and experience made available by the event, but another highlight of hosting a powwow is to further develop positive relations with Siksika Nation, and the Siksika Board of Education.

“If you haven’t seen a powwow or seen some of the regalia that they wear, the culture and how important it is for the dancing and respect for their elders – there are a lot of good things that can be learned from the Blackfoot culture and (everyone) gets to see that at these powwows,” he said. “I think another big plus is that our bond between Siksika and the Siksika school board and Golden Hills just gets stronger every time we have events like this … Buck Breaker, he is a graduate of Strathmore High School, he was the MC … and a lot of the dancers who are out there are parents who used to be at Strathmore High School as well. There are a lot of connections that you get to see from people who are here now.”

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Students, parents upset over University of Guelph's 1,300-student waitlist for residence spots

    Weeks after the University of Guelph assured potential student newcomers that there would be enough residence spaces for them, students and parents are angry the Ontario school's record enrolment for this fall means hundreds are now on a waitlist.One student association board member says he's even spoken to some students who are contacting other schools that have accepted them to see if they could still get in. Morgan Woodill, an incoming first-year student at the University of Guelph, is among

  • Injunction sought by U of T 'highly disproportionate,' encampment lawyers say

    TORONTO — The injunction sought by the University of Toronto to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment would effectively prevent the group from engaging in other forms of protest on or near campus, lawyers for the demonstrators argued Thursday.

  • Protesters say U of T should cut ties with Hebrew University. Are they right?

    TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian protesters have been pushing the University of Toronto to boycott the Hebrew University of Jerusalem – which the Canadian school has long had partnerships with – but U of T says the demand is a non-starter. U of T’s president, Meric Gertler, said this month that the school has "steadfastly maintained" it will not boycott partnerships with other universities. But protest leaders at an encampment that has remained at the university’s campus in downtown Toronto since May 2

  • U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus

    TORONTO — A pro-Palestinian protest encampment has taken over University of Toronto property without permission, infringing on others' free speech rights and making members of the community feel unsafe or unwelcome, lawyers for the school argued before an Ontario court Wednesday.

  • 'Racist': York University pro-Palestinian protesters demand president, administration resign

    Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at York University’s Keele Campus Thursday where they accused the university’s president, Rhonda Lenton, and her administration of being “racist.” York Federation of Students Vice President of Campaigns & Advocacy, Somar Abuaziza, said “We have seen the extreme rise of anti-Palestinian racism on-campus in the last eight months. But these actions did not start in 2023. In fact, in 2019, the university allowed for the invitation of the IOF (Israel Occupation Forces) on our campus.”

  • Universities' fears over cuts to overseas students

    Several institutions running at a loss and fear that fewer overseas students will have major impact.

  • TDSB trustees vote to adopt 'anti-Palestinian racism' term

    Update: In the early morning hours on June 20, Toronto District School Board trustees voted 15-7 to adopt the report detailed in the story below. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is set to consider a report that recommends adding the term "anti-Palestinian racism" to its learning strategy Wednesday after trustees voted in favour of carrying the report during a special meeting a day earlier.The report argues the board should include the term to address address anti-Palestinian racism in i

  • 'It's just inescapable': Toronto students, teachers seek relief from hot classrooms

    TORONTO — In Beatrice Schneider’s seventh grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken. When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much of Ontario experiences a heat wave – the class gets stuffy, the students get sweaty and learning can be difficult. "It’s so hot," said Beatrice, who is 12. "There’s barely any breeze through the windows. It’s not enough." Beatrice is a student at Humbercrest Public School, which is among hundred

  • Staff, former students chime in on 'heartbreaking' University Players closure

    The closure of the University Players, the theatre company arm of the University of Windsor's School for Dramatic Art, isn't a blow just for students — it'll hit the community hard, former students say after the university announced its closure this week. "I would liken it to the OHL to the NHL, it's like your feeder, your way of getting known, getting out there, working with directors," said Sean Sennett, a 2019 graduate of the Bachelor of Fine Arts program and now professional actor. "This is

  • Poverty, mental health keeping secondary students out of Cape Breton-Victoria schools

    Nova Scotia teachers, principals and education officials are trying a variety of ways to get kids back into class after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-school learning and cut attendance rates across the country.In the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, an average of one in five high school students is absent on any given day.While the numbers have improved every year since facilities shut during the 2020 lockdown, progress has been slow and Cape Breton-Victoria's absenteeism

  • Trump calls Biden’s student loan forgiveness a ‘vile’ publicity stunt

    GOP officials have launched more than a dozen lawsuits to block debt relief after nearly 5 million Americans had their balances wiped out

  • No students hurt after Windsor school bus involved in collision

    No students were hurt after a school bus was involved in a collision in west Windsor Wednesday.A spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said three students were on board the bus at the time, but they were unharmed."The parents of all three students came to the scene and took them home," said Stephen Fields.CBC News has reached out to Windsor police for additional information on the collision, which happened in the area of College and Wellington Avenues.A bus with minor

  • If a university goes bust, students living at home may have most to lose

    Whoever forms the next government is going to find it hard to ignore the issue of university funding

  • N.S. aims to move faster to address school violence following auditor general report

    Nova Scotia's Department of Education has promised to accelerate its timeline on improving policies related to violence in schools, including its provincial school code of conduct. Deputy minister Elwin LeRoux told members of the public accounts committee on Wednesday morning that a rough draft of the updated code of conduct policy should be ready by the end of September. This comes in response to a report on school violence by Nova Scotia's auditor general Kim Adair, which was released last wee

  • Crash involving Spartanburg, South Carolina, school bus sends student to hospital, official says

    A school bus from Spartanburg County, South Carolina, was hit head-on in a crash that sent a student to the hospital, officials said.

  • Probe finds carelessness caused Jewish student group's omission from New Jersey high school yearbook

    An investigation into how and why a Jewish student group was erased from a New Jersey high school yearbook found the omission was caused by negligence and carelessness, but was not done on purpose or out of malice, the school district announced Wednesday.

  • Health Matters: Students sweltering in Ontario, Quebec as many schools are without air conditioning

    Another day of hot and stifling weather is in store for millions of Canadians in southern and eastern Ontario, and through eastern Quebec, the Maritimes and much of Newfoundland. That has the lack of air conditioning in many school classrooms becoming a heated issue. Concerned students, parents and teachers in Ontario are urging school boards and governments to address the problem. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 20, 2024.

  • ACLU to file lawsuit against Louisiana law requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms

    The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other civil rights organizations say they plan to file a lawsuit challenging a new Louisiana law that requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. The lawsuit, which has not yet been filed, was announced Wednesday after Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed a Republican-led bill…

  • Supreme Court Sends Out an Ominous Sign

    With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i

  • Heidi Klum takes off her shirt on “Hot Ones ”to cool down from heat, stuns host Sean Evans

    The set just got a lot hotter.