How to Shuck Oysters When There's Nobody Else to Shuck Them For You

I'm not going to lie to you, if you're never shucked an oyster before, there is a learning curve involved. When you first attempt the task, you may approach the oyster tentatively. I get it. But a tentative oyster shucker is rarely a successful oyster shucker. And that's because misplacement of the knife can result in the oyster tensing up, which will make it even harder to open.

The only way through this moment of uncertainty is practice. Once you've confidently learned how to shuck oysters—finding the hinge (more on what that means below) and yielding an oyster knife deftly—I promise that the whole process can even be enjoyable. It can be your thing: the trick you pull out at parties, so that everyone can enjoy slurping the fruits of your knowledge and fortitude.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. In order to become the best shucker on the block, you'll first need to know the basic steps. Consider this How to Shuck Oysters 101: our photo-illustrated guide to start you on your journey to bivalve mastery.

1. Get the Right Tools

How to Shuck Oysters - INSET 1

All you need to start is a clean kitchen towel, a shucking knife (this basic one from OXO works great; but you could certainly upgrade to this luxe wooden-handled pick), and a very fresh oyster. For the extra-cautious, a cut-resistant glove isn't a bad idea, either.

Don't try to attempt shucking oysters with your paring knife. An oyster knife's blade is sturdier and thicker, rather than being particularly sharp. Attempting to use a paring knife for this task will likely result in an unopened oyster and a broken, bent, and/or scratched knife.

2. Familiarize Yourself With the Oyster

How to Shuck Oysters - INSET 2

An oyster has two distinguishable sides: a flat side and a cupped side. Always shuck with the flat side facing up so that the oyster "liquor"—that is, the briny juices that make oysters such a wonderful match for Champagne or martinis—stays put in the cupped side.

Fold the towel into quarters and place the oyster on the towel with the flat side of the oyster facing up. Then fold the towel over the rounded edge of the oyster and hold it in place with your non-dominant hand. (If you have a cut-resistant glove, you'll want to wear it on the hand holding the oyster down.)

With your dominant hand, insert the tip of shucking knife into the oyster's hinge, which is the narrow point where the top and bottom shells meet. Finding this point is the trickiest part of shucking an oyster, but I believe in you.

3. Tease the Oyster Hinge Open

How to Shuck Oysters - INSET 3

Don't attempt to just shove the knife in. Instead, twist it back and forth, rocking the knife as if you are turning a key, all the while exerting just a tiny bit of pressure so the knife moves in. Once you've worked the knife several centimeters into the hinge (enough that you feel you can exert some pressure on both the top and bottom shell, twist the shucking knife more broadly to separate the flat and cupped sides of the oyster shell.

