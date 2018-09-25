Shuts down Espada in the final two games

Blizzy of Natus Vincere: Blizzy came back with a vengeance to secure a 2-1 win over Espada in the Dreamleague Season 10 CIS qualifiers. He finished with a 12/7/39 overall KDA.



Blizzy played Ursa in a rough Game 1 loss to Espada. He struggled to get much done as the game progressed and Espada's team became too mobile and durable for him to reliably burst down. He finished with a 4/6/8 KDA. In Game 2 Blizzy played an excellent Enigma. His positioning was great all game, and even just the threat of a Black Hole was enough to secure fights for Na'Vi and let them push afterwards. He finished with a 5/1/17 KDA. Blizzy played a great Batrider to close out the series for Na'Vi. This was a good showcase of Blizzy's skills as an initiator, using a powerful single-target disable to ensure fights started as a 5v4 in Na'Vi's favor. He finished with a 3/0/14 KDA.



