Shutting SATFSUSS up

Don’t you hate seeing talent go to waste? Innovative firms that could thrive but don’t get enough support?

In January Science Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan vowed to put a stop to this.

Donelan unveiled a new government “science and tech focussed scale up support service” (SATFSUSS?) which, she said pithily, would “provide support to 20 of the most promising science and technology businesses wanting to scale up with targeted support from government to help them unblock the key issues that are getting in the way of their high-growth ambitions.”

As if that wasn’t enough, “we will guide businesses around the obstacles and help them burst through any barrier that stops them reaching their potential,” she added.

Since then, civil servants had been beavering away, whittling down applicants into a shortlist of 20 and preparing a programme of support, with the plans set for a big reveal in a speech at London Tech Week.

But the speech never came, after the policy was canned at the last minute.

What was the obstacle, the barrier, the “key issue getting in the way”? Rishi Sunak for calling a general election, it would turn out.

Spy understands DSIT mandarins are pretty grumpy about this, given all the work they’ve put in, and are praying the next government will revive the plans.

How do the 20 firms feel about missing out? No one had got round to telling them they made the list. Just as well.

