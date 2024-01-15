Shuttle service rolling into Chamber meeting

Those attending the upcoming Moosomin Chamber of Commerce meeting on Jan. 23 will be treated to a jam-packed agenda, including a wonderful success model from the other side of Saskatchewan. Representatives from the Gravelbourg Cares Shuttle Service Inc. will be presenting their story and experience with operating a not-for-profit shuttle service.

Al Sutherland wears many hats with Gravelbourg Cares; he’s a driver, performs maintenance on the shuttle vehicle and trains new volunteer drivers. The retired RCMP officer has been able to transfer some of his skills from his previous career into this new venture, and he will be sharing what worked in Gravelbourg with Moosomin Chamber members.

“We’ve laid a lot of the groundwork for any organization,” he said. “You could transplant what we’ve done here very readily to almost any community. We’re going to be able to probably help any organization that’s interested in doing this in terms of what we’ve tried, what’s worked and what hasn’t worked.”

The idea is simple: provide safe, affordable transport for people (mainly senior citizens) to the big city for doctor visits, specialist appointments and doctor referrals. It’s been a hit with residents of Gravelbourg and outlying communities who simply could not travel to meet their appointments and has been very popular since its inception in 2019.

In those early days, Gravelbourg Cares operated with a large van that could accommodate eight passengers.

“We had over 500 trips in that vehicle over those years,” Sutherland said, adding that the van put on 195,000 km. The van has since been retired in favour of a Hyundai Tucson—something the group realized better fit the needs of their passengers and was far easier on the fuel budget. While going to a hybrid SUV means three less seats, Sutherland noted the new wheels have put on 16,000 km since its purchase in September, with the majority of the trips (80 per cent) being to Moose Jaw and Regina.

“Normally, we’re doing on average about three or four trips a week to Moose Jaw, to Regina, occasionally to Swift Current and occasionally to Saskatoon,” he said.

The group has 10 main volunteer drivers with three others who pitch in when needed, serving 14 communities in the Gravelbourg region.

Sutherland plans to bring some paperwork with him to share at the Chamber meeting, something of a microscopic look at the project and blueprint combined.

“There was a study that was done by the U of S,” he said. “It was a study that was undertaken by the Department of Psychology and Department of Social Work profiling what we’ve done, how we did it, what challenges we had and who our clientele are. It’s about a 100-page report and it really lays out in granular detail what we did along the way to get this up and running. So it’s going to be a real roadmap for them to be able to get set up if they choose to do this.”

Gravelbourg Cares is a grassroots initiative, relying on donations to keep the wheels on the road. They weren’t shy on sponsorship either as that initial van was decked out with decals of businesses and service clubs that supported the service, making for a rolling billboard whenever it pulled in to a big city hospital. However, they received a generous boost in late 2022 through their involvement in the then newly-launched Raise the Barn contest through WinField United Canada. The contest involved 46 projects across the prairies with a regional prize of $8,000 and a grand prize of $20,000 going to the charity with the most public votes.

Well, Gravelbourg came out on top, claiming the combined $28,000—a real boost for the local project claiming 51.69 per cent of online votes. The excitement in that region was electric and only confirmed in the minds of Gravelbourg Cares that their humble, small-town idea was a real winner.

The Jan. 23 Chamber meeting will be at the Nutrien Sportsplex with lunch served.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator