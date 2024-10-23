Hairy Bikers' Si King still expects to hear from late co-star Dave Myers

Dave Myers died from cancer in February and Si King told This Morning how he was coping with grief, saying 'he's still my best mate'.

What did you miss?

Si King has heartbreakingly admitted that he still expects to hear from his best friend Dave Myers, who died of cancer in February.

The close friends found fame together as The Hairy Bikers and King helped to nurse Myers in his final months. Talking about his grief to This Morning, he said that he still forgets sometimes that Myers is gone and has to remind himself why he had not had a call or message.

King added that Myers is "still my best mate, that never goes" as he looked back fondly on their years travelling the world and cooking together.

What, how, and why?

Si King said he still expected to hear from his friend. (Getty Images for Fortnum & Mason)

Hairy Bikers fans were moved by Si King's devotion to his best friend Dave Myers during his final months, helping to care for him and later announcing the news of his death.

The TV cook appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, where he admitted that he still has to remind himself why he has not heard from Myers, saying: "The amount of times I've gone, 'I've not heard from that toe rag in ages.'"

Opening up on his grief since Myers' death in February, King added: "It's an adjustment, that's for sure. He's a miss. He was my best mate and actually still is my best mate, that never goes, does it. It's just a bit odd, it's all a bit odd."

King told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley that he had begun grieving for Myers two years before his death, when he was first diagnosed with cancer.

He said: "The grieving process started quite a long time ago for me, when Dave was diagnosed - it was a big diagnosis - and it kind of started then really because it was all about the fight and that’s what we concentrated on, the fight. So that was easier in a way to be involved at the centre of it with Dave's wife and family."

"Grief is a very individual journey," he added. "It's about an emotional adjustment and loss, and the things that are no longer tangible. It's quite an existential thing to get your head around."

What else did Si King say about Dave Myers?

Si King talked about Dave Myers' joyful personality. (BBC)

King appeared on This Morning to cook a curry in tribute to Myers, who he had first met when they shared the dish together after work one day.

He spoke fondly about his friend's joyful attitude to life and said: "There are two things that are certain in life - you begin it, and you end it. The bit in the middle is what you do with it. Dave, he loved his life, he lived it to the full and he was joyous to be around.

"I had way less courage than Dave did. Strictly Come Dancing for instance, he absolutely loved it. Could he dance? Could he nelly. But it was just amazing to watch. It was a heart and soul performance which is what you always got with Dave, that's who he was."

Talking about their TV fame, he said: "We always used to say it's like winning the lottery but better. Because we were two working class lads from the north and it's been such a privilege to see the world we live in.

"Dave and I always approached the Bikers that we were conduits for other people's stories...it was about everyone else, it was never about us."

King also talked about completing their last recipe book together that they had started writing before Myers' death and said: "It was about legacy, it was about looking after that legacy and being the curator of it."

This Morning airs on ITV1 at 10am on weekdays.