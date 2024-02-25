Sian Welby reveals biggest lesson she learned from live TV debut

Broadcaster Sian Welby recently joined the presenter line-up for This Morning. (Getty)

Sian Welby has revealed that she learned a valuable lesson from her first ever appearance as a This Morning presenter — make sure you can easily go to the loo in your outfit.

The 37-year-old broadcaster and radio presenter, who had previously been a roving entertainment reporter on the show, made her hosting debut in January. She chose to wear a denim, belted jumpsuit and only realised the error of her sartorial choices when it came to an advert break.

“I genuinely didn’t have time to wee," Welby told The Sun. "The belt was kind of stapled in and three minutes wouldn’t have been enough to run to the toilet, get out of the jumpsuit and get back in front of the cameras again."

Watch: Sian Welby admits to nerves on This Morning hosting debut

Welby explained that Rochelle Humes, another of This Morning's regular hosts, "literally counts the seconds" to ensure she can make it back to the set in time for the broadcast to resume.

"Lesson learned. Easy access trousers from now on," said Welby, confirming that she'll be better prepared for a bathroom break on her next appearance.

The star also brushed off links with Holly Willoughby, despite lots of comparisons between the two. Willoughby departed This Morning in 2023 after 14 years as one of the core presenters.

"I’m obviously not offended by it because I love Holly; she’s an idol to me. I see it as a massive compliment," said Welby. "But at the same time, I don’t read anything into it. In showbusiness, you can’t overthink anything and I’m just grateful I got to do that week. I’d love to do more."

Sian Welby has presented This Morning with Dermot O'Leary on several occasions now. (ITV)

This Morning has seen a presenter shake-up in the last year following the departures of both Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are set to become the new core duo, with their first episode together booked for Monday 11 March.

