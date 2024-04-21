Siblings killed, multiple injured after driver crashes into building during birthday party at Swan Boat Club

CBC

The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand.Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her, too."This is what I was thinking. Can I get to him before he c